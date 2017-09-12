Two people have been arrested in connection with a demonstration in Quebec City last month that saw protesters clash with riot police.

The men, 19 and 20, could face charges of armed assault and assault causing bodily harm and are expected to appear in court in the provincial capital this afternoon.

According to Quebec City police, two distinct groups took part in demonstrations on Aug. 20, and a third group was involved in another protest which was declared illegal and broken up by the anti-riot squad.

Police spokesperson Étienne Doyon wouldn't, however, confirm whether the two men know each other or are part of an organized group.

"We, as a police organization, investigate crimes. We do not investigate any movement or ideology," he said.

"I cannot confirm whether these people were connected by any association."

Investigation continues

The two men were arrested this morning in Quebec City.

Until now, only one person, the activist Jaggi Singh, had been arrested in connection with the protest.

Doyon said the investigation is ongoing.

Members of the far-right group La Meute held a rally in Quebec City on Aug. 20. Police have made two arrests in connection with the protest. (Maxime Corneau/Radio-Canada)

On Aug. 20, several hundred people had gathered to oppose a demonstration planned by La Meute, a right-wing group that wanted to protest against immigration policies.

Some demonstrators who defined themselves as anti-fascists ended up clashing with police after blocking La Meute members in an underground parking garage for several hours.

The counter-protest was organized by anti-fascist and pro-refugee groups after at least two Quebecers were identified participating in a white supremacist rally last month in Charlottesville, Va.