A 22-year-old Quebec City man has been formally charged in connection with the death of a pregnant woman last summer.

Marie-Pier Gagné, 27 and nine months pregnant, was struck and killed while crossing the street in front of the Laval University teaching hospital (CHUL) in August.

Her baby girl, who was named Alexe, was delivered safely before Gagné died of her injuries.

The baby suffered a fractured skull and a concussion and had to be transferred to a Montreal pediatric hospital.

Accused had been under driving ban

Jonathan Falardeau-Laroche is accused of criminal negligence causing death and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, for injuring the baby as well as a woman who was struck by the same out-of-control car moments after the first collision.

At the time of the collision, police had said the driver suffered a bout of illness.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques said Falardeau-Laroche was already under an administrative ban on driving at the time of the incident.

Jacques said Tuesday that, in the Crown's opinion, "the evidence will prove wanton or reckless disregard for the lives or safety of others."

Jacques did not specifically mention an illness Tuesday, but he did say ​Falardeau-Laroche is being treated by a doctor.

As part of his bail conditions, Falardeau-Laroche is banned from driving and must take the prescribed dose of his medication.