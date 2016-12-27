Quebec's police watchdog is investigating after a 39-year-old man died and a police officer was injured by a machete during a chase in Quebec City overnight Monday.

According to the province's independent investigations bureau (BEI), around 2:30 a.m. police in Lévis initiated the chase and called Quebec City and Sûreté du Québec officers for assistance.

Police laid down a spike strip but it didn't stop the car. While they were pursuing the car, a man threw an axe from the vehicle.

Officers then struck the car with their own cruiser in order to stop it. The man then got out and struck an officer with a machete. Her injuries were minor.

At least two police officers then opened fire on the man. He was pronounced dead in hospital.

The BEI, which probes deaths or serious injuries involving police, has asked three members of the Montreal police force to assist with the investigation.

It will have nine of its own investigators looking into the incident starting later this morning.