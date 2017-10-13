The police cruiser that hit and killed Guy Blouin in 2014 was backing up on a one-way street at 44 kilometres an hour, the first witness testified at the trial of Quebec City police officer Simon Beaulieu.

Beaulieu is accused of criminal negligence causing death and dangerous driving causing death at the trial that got underway today in Quebec City.

The officer was at the wheel of the police car that struck Blouin, 48, on Sept. 3, 2014.

Blouin died in hospital of fatal chest injuries.

Yves Brière, a crime scene reconstruction expert with the Sûreté du Québec, was the first person called to the witness box on Friday.

Brière showed Quebec Court Judge René de la Sablonnière photos of the police cruiser, explaining that Blouin and the bicycle slid under the car, at the corner of Saint-François Est and du Parvis streets, in the Saint-Roch neighbourhood.

Blouin was run over with the rear-right wheel of the cruiser and by the time the car stopped, his body was lying seven metres away, Brière testified.

​''There are several rubber marks on the bumper where the bicycle started to slide under the car,'' said Brière.

Brière also mentioned that there were skid marks on the pavement because the car came to an abrupt stop.

Earlier in the day, police had responded to a call reporting two stolen bicyles in the area, he said.

The incident took place on the corner of a popular hangout place, the square of Saint-Roch Church.

Beaulieu was promoted from constable to sergeant-detective after the collision took place.

He has been on desk duty pending his trial.