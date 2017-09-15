Two men have been arrested in connection with several fires, including the torching of a car belonging to the head of a Quebec City mosque.

One of the men is expected to be charged later today in the provincial capital.

The incident took place on Aug. 6 outside Mohamed Labidi's home, about 36 hours after he appeared alongside Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume to celebrate the sale of city-owned land to the Muslim community for the creation of a cemetery.

Police initially kept the incident from the public, saying it was in the interests of both the Labidi family and the police investigation.

The mosque went public three weeks later, prompting calls for local police to ramp up their fight against anti-Muslim attacks.

Mohamed Labadi, president of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, right, appeared with Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, centre, and Boufeldja Benabdallah, interim co-ordinator at the Islamic Culture Centre, after Labeaume announced a Muslim cemetery would be established in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press )

Six people were shot dead at the mosque last January. Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, faces six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm in the attack.