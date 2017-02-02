Politicians and Muslim leaders used the Montreal funeral Thursday for three of the men killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting to call for greater tolerance and openness in Quebec and across the country.

Several thousand gathered at the Maurice Richard Arena for a service for Khaled Belkacemi, Abdelkrim Hassane and Aboubaker Thabti, who were honoured before their bodies are repatriated to their countries of origin.

In a show of solidarity, one by one, political leaders and representatives from the Muslim community spoke of the importance of coming together.

"It is with a heavy heart that we come together this afternoon to grieve the loss of these innocent lives," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"But as a community and country, together we will rise from this darkness stronger and more unified than ever before."

Wake-up call

The funeral began nearly an hour later than expected, with mourners required to pass through security on their way into the area.

At times, the atmosphere resembled a political rally, with hearty applause after calls for unity. The shooting has prompted soul searching about the tone of news media coverage and political debate about Muslims in the province.

Family members of the deceased did not speak during the service.

The caskets of the three men honoured Thursday were draped in wreaths and the flags of their homelands.

The casket of one of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting arrives for the funeral. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

Thabti, 44, was a pharmacist of Tunisian origin who had three children. Belkacemi, a 60-year-old father of two, was from Algeria and a professor at Laval University. Hassane, a 41-year-old also from Algeria, was a father of three and worked in information technology for the provincial government.

There were also prayers at the service for the other three men — Mamadou Tanou Barry, Ibrahima Barry and Azzedine Soufiane — killed in the attack at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Quebec Islamic cultural centre).

A representative from the Muslim community said she's hopeful the attack, which killed six and left 19 wounded, will provoke reflection about the dangers of Islamaphobia.

"Sometimes bad things can lead to good results," said Aziza Blili, head of the Fédération des Canadiens Musulmans.

"The empathy shown by so many fellow Canadians comforts us, and allows us to hope that there will be real change."

'We are all in mourning'

Mayor Denis Coderre, who helped organize the public funeral, said it was a chance to show solidarity with the victims and their families.

"We lost six Quebecers, six Canadians," he said. "We are all brothers and sisters. We are all in mourning."

At a news conference after the funeral alongside Muslim leaders, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard again stressed that there is no "us and them. We are all 'us.'"

Couillard again reiterated his call for a more tolerant discourse in the province and news media.

"Words that people speak, that people write, are not harmless. They mean something," he said.

"They can unite people, they can heal people. They can also hurt."

Mahmmed A Matin arrived early, saying it was important for him to show solidarity and mourn the victims.

"The main thing is that we have to show the people — Christians, Jews, Muslims or others — that we are united against the violence against the terrorism. All of us. everyone."

Mahmmed A Matin arrived early for the funeral, saying it was important for him to show solidarity and mourn the victims. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Quebec City service Friday

​The funeral for the other three men will be held at the Quebec City convention centre Friday.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume, who was also at the Montreal event, will be among those in attendance.

Doors open at 11 a.m. and the ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, has been charged with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

The funeral was at Montreal's Maurice Richard Arena, named after one of the city's most beloved hockey heroes. (Alexandre Letendre/Radio-Canada)

Quebec City doesn't have a place to bury people of the Muslim faith.

Hadjira Belkacem, head of a non-profit Islamic burial association, said the five Muslim cemeteries in Quebec are all in the Montreal area.

Families of Muslims who die outside Montreal have to either deliver the bodies for burial in Quebec's largest city, or pay thousands of dollars to have them shipped to their countries of origin, he said.