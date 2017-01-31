Two of the 19 individuals wounded in the shooting at a Quebec City mosque remain in critical condition, health officials said two days after the attack that left six men dead.

Dr. Julien Clement, head of trauma at l'Enfant-Jésus hospital, gave an update Tuesday on the condition of the five wounded who were still in hospital.

Clement said one of the five has been released, while two are recovering well.

The two still in critical condition will survive but may have long-term damage, he added.

The shooting occurred during evening prayers Sunday at the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec). Another 13 people with minor injuries were released, according to a hospital spokeswoman.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 27, was charged Monday with six counts of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder while using a restricted firearm.

Bissonnette was remanded into custody. His next appearance is set for Feb. 21.

Provincial police are treating the shooting as a terrorist act.

RCMP spokeswoman Camille Habel said Bissonnette could later face terrorism-related charges, depending on the outcome of the investigation.

The shooting prompted several vigils across the country and expressions of sympathy from around the world.