A week after six people were killed at a Quebec City mosque, several hundred people marched through the streets of the provincial capital in an expression of unity and tolerance.

"We want to overcome ignorance. We want Muslims and non-Muslims to walk side by side. This is an opportunity for us to know each other more," said Smail Kalla, one of the organizers.

The event, put on by the Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec (Islamic cultural centre of Quebec), where the shooting took place, punctuated a weekend of events across Canada denouncing Islamophobia.

Participants gathered at Laval University and made their way to Quebec's National Assembly.

The one-week anniversary of the shooting was also marked in Montreal with a multi-faith service outside City Hall, featuring representatives from the Christian, Jewish and Muslim communities.

A few hundred people were on hand for Sunday's march. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Victims remembered

After public funerals for victims on Thursday in Montreal and Friday in Quebec City, smaller ceremonies were held for two of the victims on the weekend.

Mamadou Tanou Barry, a 42-year-old father of two originally from Guinea, was laid to rest at a cemetery in Laval.

The funeral for Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, was held Saturday in Algeria. He worked as a programming analyst for the Quebec government and had three daughters, aged 10, eight and 15 months.