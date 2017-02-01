Quebec City mosque members allowed back inside for the first time since Sunday's deadly shooting have posted a Facebook video showing areas of the bloody scene, and items such as footwear and clothes that were left behind.

The video shot Tuesday night is pretty much silent — likely a stark contrast to Sunday night when a gunman opened fire inside the mosque, killing six men and wounding 19 others attending evening prayers.

This video contains graphic images:

The beige- and turquoise-striped floors on the ground floor of the mosque is where men knelt in prayer, and the cream-coloured walls are riddled with bullet holes and splattered with blood. There are also blood stains on the carpet.

The abandoned pairs of shoes and winter boots, removed before prayers, are placed dutifully side by side on the floor.

Pairs of shoes and winter boots were left behind as worshippers fled during the shooting. (Centre Culturel Islamique de Québec/Facebook)

At one point on the video, the camera catches a quick glimpse of the glow of red and blue police cruiser lights flashing outside a window.

The man filming the scene and another man pointing out what they're seeing then walk into a room not much bigger than a walk-in closet. There are bullet holes in the walls, and blood on the floor.

There were people inside that room. They had nowhere to run.

The video shows blood stains on the mosque's carpet. (Ryan Hicks/CBC)

'We won't go away'

While the mosque isn't officially open, a handful of people, including Negi Gadab, were at prayers Wednesday morning.

It wasn't easy for him to return, he said in an interview with Radio-Canada. Though he was praying in another room, he saw the blood stains. He said that in some places, the blood isn't dry.

'The mosque must reopen,' says Negi Gadab, who was at prayers Wednesday morning, and says it wasn't easy to return, but it was necessary. (Radio-Canada)

Gadab lost people he considered to be close friends in the shooting, but says life must go on.

"The mosque must reopen. We must say to terrorists that we're here and we won't go away. We don't want them to attain their goal, that we stop praying," he said.

Reporters also spoke with worshipper Ahmed Elrefai, who said members of the mosque decided to open it to the public so that "all Canadians can know what happened."