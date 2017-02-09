Two men who were critically wounded in the Quebec City mosque shooting are still in intensive care, but their conditions are improving.

The Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec (CCIQ) posted an update on the health of Saïd El-Amari and Aymen Derbali on its Facebook page Wednesday evening.

"Our brothers ... need rest. Please limit the visit and multiply your prayers, that's the best way to help them," the post reads.

El-Amari, a taxi driver of Moroccan origin, was wounded in the stomach during the attack. The father of four is getting consistently better.

"He is beginning to recognize his people and tries to talk to them. He occasionally has a fever, but it does not seem worrisome," the centre says.

Still in induced coma

Aymen Derbali, a computer consultant from Tunisia, was shot five times, including once in the neck.

He was put into an induced coma and successfully underwent an operation on Tuesday. His temperatures was spiking from time to time, but since the operation it has been stable, the centre said.

Aymen Derbali with his three children, two boys and a daughter. (Submitted by family)

The doctors are aiming to bring him out of the induced coma by next week, the centre says. He has three children.

A total of five men were critically injured in the shooting. The other three were discharged from the hospital last week and earlier this week.