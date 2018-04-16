Quebec City mosque shooter scoured Internet for references to Islam, mass murderers and immigration

Alexandre Bissonnette spent hours in front of his computer screen looking up mass shootings, Islam and American immigration policies in the days leading up to the fatal shooting at a Quebec City mosque.

A detailed police report on the contents of Bissonnette's computer was presented by Crown prosecutors on Monday, as sentencing arguments for the 28-year-old continue in Quebec City.

Bissonnette pleaded guilty in March to six counts of first degree murder, as well as six counts of attempted murder.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot must decide whether Bissonnette will be eligible for parole after 25 years, or not at all. Huot has the possibility of adding up the parole eligibility sentences, which could mean 150 years behind bars.

During the month of January 2017, he typed in the words "shooting" and "shooter" 150 times in his search engine, the police report shows.

He also looked for information about the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre and the Muslim students's association at Laval University 82 times during that month, and 12 times during the afternoon of Jan. 29, 2017, in the hours before shooting.

Crown prosecutor Thomas Jacques read through the long list of entries found on the laptop, as Bissonnette sat in the prisoner's box, wearing an oversized grey sweatshirt.

He interrupted the morning proceedings several times to speak with his defence lawyer, Charles-Olivier Gosselin, who successfully requested that all conversations Bissonnette exchanged with his father and be placed under a publication ban.

"The same terms come back over and over," Jacques told the court.

Searched for Dylan Roof, Marc Lépine

Bissonnette seemed particularly interested in Dylann Roof, a white supremacist who killed nine churchgoers inside a church in South Carolina, searching for references to the mass murderer 201 times during that month.

He also looked up references to Marc Lépine, the man convicted of killing 14 women in 1989 at the Polytechnique engineering school, and looked into feminist groups at Laval University.

A photo of Bissonnette found on his computer shows him wearing a red baseball cap with the slogan used by Donald Trump during his presidential campaign, Make America Great Again.

Alexandre Bissonnette is seen here wearing a Make America Great Again hat. (Court handout) Bissonnette read several articles detailing Trump's executive order which would have temporarily banned people from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S.

He also consulted Donald Trump's twitter feed on a daily basis, Jacques said.

The evidence presented on Monday supported information found in Bissonnette's interrogation video, which was presented last Friday.

Just two hours before entering the Sainte-Foy mosque and firing his gun 48 times, Bissonnette read a tweet from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, which welcomed "those fleeing persecution," into Canada, according to evidence presented Monday.

The first victim impact statements are expected to be heard Monday afternoon.