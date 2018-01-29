Before heading to Quebec City to help mark the anniversary of the mosque shooting, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a statement in the House of Commons.

"These people died of bullet wounds, but also of ignorance and hatred," he said.

Trudeau called on Canadians to condemn acts of racism and to take a stand against Islamophobia and discrimination in all its forms.

"We must ask ourselves, have we done right by the men who lost their lives a year ago today?"

On Jan. 29, 2017, a man walked into the Quebec City mosque and shot at worshippers who had just finished their evening prayers, killing six men and critically injuring five others.

Those who died in the attack are being remembered at a vigil at 6:30 p.m. near the mosque, in a church parking lot at 820 du Chanoine Martin Street in the suburb of Sainte-Foy.

Events start in nearby school

Students at the nearby École Notre-Dame-de-Foy were surprised to find an ad hoc memorial in front of their school on the Monday following the shooting — the school is just steps away from the scene of the attack.

The children and staff decided to add their own work to the memorial.

A week later, they brought those items inside and kept them until March 10 — 40 days after the shooting, per Muslim grieving customs.

Fittingly, on the anniversary of the shooting, the school launched the commemorative events. Students shared messages of peace, scribbled on pieces of paper and stuck to the windows

Members of the public can leave a note for the families of the Quebec City mosque attack victims and place them in these jars, set up at Montreal City Hall. (Sean Henry/CBC)

The school isn't only physically close to the mosque, some of the students — 40 per cent of which are Muslim — worship there and some had parents who were present during the shooting.

"You are our agents of change," the school's principal, France St-Onge, said over the intercom Monday. "You can make a difference in our beautiful society."

Eunice Monnet, a fourth grader at the school, said the message made her think it was possible to affect others' with simple actions.

"For example, if we write these messages, maybe we can touch people's lives," Monnet said. Her Post-it says "All my condolences."

Students write messages of hope and peace. Yanis writes “l’harmonie est important dans la vie.” Ayleen writes peace. pic.twitter.com/rLlbIB42vi — @cbcjulia

Schools in the city are highlighting the anniversary with a series of events, including song and books of messages to share with the mosque. They are also holding a moment of silence.

Montreal commemorates victims at City Hall

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante attended a ceremony to commemorate the victims at City Hall Monday morning.

Plante, Benoit Dorais, chair of the city's executive committee, Cathy Wong, city council speaker, and Lionel Perez, leader of the opposition, all read passages from The Prophet, a book of poems by Khalil Gibran.

Representatives from the National Council of Canadian Muslims and from different religious faiths joined the politicians and members of the public in attendance in a moment of silence.

Those who want to drop off messages of support for the families of the victims and the injured can do so until 4 p.m.

Mayor Valérie Plante, official opposition leader Lionel Perez and other elected officials observed a moment of silence Monday. (Sean Henry/CBC)

Widow and survivor to speak at Quebec City vigil

Quebec City's vigil will be attended by the prime minister, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation Konrad Sioui, Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante will be there.

One of the victims' widows as well as a survivor of the attack will be speaking at the event.

This evening's ceremony outside the church will be followed by a short walk to the mosque, where people are invited to leave messages of solidarity and hope outside.

Since Friday, Quebec City has held a number of events marking the anniversary of the shooting, including a multi-faith service last night.

Other events include:

Several vigils in Montreal, mainly taking place outside Metro stations.

On the stairs of McGill's Arts Building at 12:15 p.m.

At the Pie-IX Metro station's east exit at 5 p.m.

In front of the Mont-Royal Metro station at 5 p.m.

In front of the Verdun Metro station at 5 p.m.

In front of the Jean-Talon Metro station at 5:30 p.m.

In Montreal North, on the corner of Henri-Bourassa and Lacordaire boulevards at 6 p.m.

More information can be found on the Facebook Page January 29th: Commemoration and Action.

A vigil for the victims will also be held at 5:30 p.m. at Ottawa's Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street.

People will be invited inside Ottawa City Hall for a community forum, followed by a screening of Your Last Walk in the Mosque, a documentary about the attack and its aftermath.

In Victoria, B.C., the provincial parliament building will be lit up in green to honour the shooting victims.

This story is part of CBC's in-depth look at the aftermath of the shooting at the mosque in Quebec City one year ago. CBC will also have special coverage of the commemorative events on Monday, Jan. 29, including live radio, TV and online broadcasts.