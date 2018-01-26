A series of events to honour the victims of the deadly shooting rampage at the Quebec Mosque, and their families, is underway today.

Quebec City is holding four days of events to mark the first anniversary of the shooting that left six Muslim men dead and 19 others wounded during evening prayers last Jan. 29.

A discussion focusing on the theme of living together at the Palais Montcalm, a concert hall on Place D'Youville, was the first event to mark the tragedy.

Pénélope Guay, who works for the Missinak Community House, told the room of 150 people that the tragedy is a reminder of the importance of finding common ground with one another.

"We're more alike than different," she said.

Herman Deparice-Okomba, the executive director for the Centre for Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence, said the fatal shooting targeted all Quebecers.

"Some people are feeding and stoking hatred, but hatred is not an option in Quebec," he said.

Tonight, families of the victims and other Muslims will gather at the Quebec mosque in Sainte-Foy for evening prayers at 7:30 p.m. While the event is private, the public will be able to livestream the prayers online.

Tributes to continue all weekend

On Saturday, the documentary Ta dernière marche da la mosquée will be shown at Université Laval at 1 p.m.

Later Saturday, the general public is invited to visit the mosque, where messages of sympathy and solidarity received over the past year will be on display. Families of the victims will be present and will address the public and media for the first time.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, there will be a spiritual gathering organized by First Nations and people of various religious affiliations at Expo-Cité, in Quebec's Limoilou district. Some members of the victims' families will speak, and there will be interfaith prayers and music.

A final homage will take place on Monday with a vigil to mark the anniversary of the tragedy. The public is invited to pay their respects to the families and the Muslim community starting at 6 p.m.

After the vigil, the public is welcome to leave flowers, candles or other mementos near the mosque.