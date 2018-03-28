Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette says he's ashamed of his 'senseless act'

Alexandre Bissonnette, the man who stormed a Quebec City mosque in January 2017, killing six and critically injuring five, said Wednesday he has changed his plea to guilty because he is deeply sorry for the pain he caused and is ashamed of his actions.

Reading from a written statement, the 28-year-old addressed a Quebec City courtroom filled with the victim's families, survivors and their supporters Wednesday.

"I'd like to ask for your forgiveness for all the harm I caused you, even though I know what I did is unforgivable," he said.

"In spite of everything that was said, I am not a terrorist, nor Islamophobic … [I am] more a person who was carried away by fear and a horrible form of despair."

He did not offer any further insight into his motivation for the mass shooting, adding, "I don't know why I committed such a senseless act."

He stared straight out at the courtroom as he approached the witness box clutching the piece of paper Wednesday morning.

Before reading his statement, he confirmed to Judge François Huot he was ready to plead guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder.

One of the attempted murder charges collectively represented the 35 people, including four children, who witnessed the Jan. 29, 2017, shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec.

The plea change was a dramatic turn of events from Monday, when Bissonnette began the pretrial proceedings by entering a not guilty plea.

Five hours later, he told the court he wanted to reverse that plea.

Huot ordered a publication ban on all of Monday's proceedings to allow time for a psychiatric evaluation.

Psychiatrist Sylvain Faucher met with Bissonnette that evening.​

The six victims of the Quebec Mosque shooting, clockwise from left: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi (CBC)

Families sob as names read

The families of the victims cried in court Wednesday as they listened to the judge read out the names of the six men who died, the five who survived gunshot wounds and the 31 who saw it all. All six men who died were husbands and fathers.

Their names are:

Azzeddine Soufiane.

Khaled Belkacemi.

Aboubaker Thabti.

Abdelkrim Hassane.

Mamadou Tanou Barry.

Ibrahima Barry.

In all, 17 children lost a parent in the shooting.

Amir Belkacemi, the son of Khaled Belkacemi, said outside the courtroom that he is relieved he won't have to endure a trial.

"I think the events that took place last year were very traumatic,very difficult," he said. "No one really wants to live those traumatic days again."

Amir Belkacemi, the son of Khaled Belkacemi, says he was surprised and relieved that Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette pleaded guilty to all charges. 0:23

'Certain elements' were missing

Bissonnette told Judge Huot on Monday he had thought a long time about pleading guilty but "certain elements" were missing and, on the advice of his lawyers, he made the decision to plead not guilty until that was resolved.

"I understand it can seem strange," said Bissonnette.

The judge peppered Bissonnette with questions about his decision to change his plea to ensure the "validity" could not be called into question.

Bissonnette said, "In my heart, I made the decision to spare the victims and their families from going through a trial and reliving the tragedy."

The judge ordered that a psychological assessment be conducted before he would accept the revised plea.

The psychiatrist who met with Bissonnette told the court Wednesday he knew what his plea entailed, and had intended to plead guilty for several months.

"He didn't want to be responsible for another collective tragedy," Faucher said.

Automatic life sentence

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Huot asked Bissonnette on Monday if he fully understood that if he was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively, it would add up to a minimum of 150 years.

Bissonnette nodded his head and said, "Yes."

His lawyers said they intend to challenge the constitutionality of consecutive sentences.

The abrupt conclusion to what was expected to be a substantial trial comes two months after the community gathered again to honour the victims and mark the event on the first anniversary of the shooting.

The mosque opened its doors to the public and survivors and widows spoke, some for the first time publicly, about the impact the tragedy has had on their lives and their community.

Many said the show of solidarity that poured in from Quebecers and Canadians helped them cope with the loss and supported their efforts to pick up the pieces.