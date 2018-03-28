Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette pleads guilty to all charges

The Quebec City man who opened fire in a mosque in 2017, killing six men and critically injuring five more, has pleaded guilty to 12 charges, reversing his earlier decision to enter a not-guilty plea.

Alexandre Bissonnette, 28, stared straight out at the courtroom as he approached the witness box clutching a piece of paper Wednesday morning.

He confirmed to Judge François Huot he was ready to plead guilty to six counts of first-degree murder and six counts of attempted murder. One of the latter collectively represented the 35 people, including four children, who witnessed the Jan. 29, 2017, shooting at the Islamic Cultural Centre of Quebec.

Bissonnette initially pleaded not guilty at the start of the pretrial proceedings in a Quebec City courtroom on Monday.

Five hours later, he told the court he wanted to change his plea.

Huot ordered a publication ban to allow time for a psychiatric evaluation.

Psychiatrist Sylvain Faucher met with Bissonnette that evening.​

Victims' families sob as names read

The families of the victims cried in court Wednesday as they listened to the judge read out the names of the six men who died, the five who survived gunshot wounds and the 31 who saw it all. All six men who died were husbands and fathers.

Their names are:

Azzeddine Soufiane

Khaled Belkacemi

Aboubaker Thabti

Abdelkrim Hassane

Mamadou Tanou Barry

Barry Ibrahima Barry

In all, 17 children lost a parent in the shooting.

The six victims of the Quebec Mosque shooting, clockwise from left: Mamadou Tanou Barry, Azzeddine Soufiane, Abdelkrim Hassane, Ibrahima Barry, Aboubaker Thabti and Khaled Belkacemi (CBC)

Amir Belkacemi, the son of Khaled Belkacemi, said outside the courtroom that he is relieved he won't have to endure a trial.

"I think the events that took place last year were very traumatic,very difficult," he said. "No one really wants to live those traumatic days again."

'Certain elements' were missing

Bissonnette told Judge Huot on Monday he had thought a long time about pleading guilty but "certain elements" were missing and, on the advice of his lawyers, he made the decision to plead not guilty until that was resolved.

"I understand it can seem strange," said Bissonnette.

The judge peppered Bissonnette with questions about his decision to change his plea to ensure the "validity" could not be called into question.

Bissonnette said, "In my heart, I made the decision to spare the victims and their families from going through a trial and reliving the tragedy."

The judge ordered that a psychological assessment be conducted before he would accept the revised plea.

The psychiatrist who met with Bissonnette told the court Wednesday he knew what his plea entailed, and had intended to plead guilty for several months.

"He didn't want to be responsible for another collective tragedy," Faucher said.

A first-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

Huot asked Bissonnette on Monday if he fully understood that if he was ordered to serve the sentences consecutively, it would add up to a minimum of 150 years.

Bissonnette nodded his head and said, "Yes."

His lawyers said they intend to challenge the constitutionality of consecutive sentences.

The surprise turn of events came just two months after the community gathered again to honour the victims and mark the event on the first anniversary of the shooting.

The mosque opened its doors to the public and survivors and widows spoke, some for the first time publicly, about the impact the tragedy has had on their lives and their community.

Many said the show of solidarity that poured in from Quebecers and Canadians helped them cope with the loss and supported their efforts to pick up the pieces.