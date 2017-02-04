The Islamic Cultural Centre mosque in Sainte-Foy, Que. has reopened its doors, just six days after the shooting that killed six people.

The first prayer of the day was held just before 6 a.m. this morning.

A number of conferences and activities were also being organized, according to the mosque's Facebook page.

Abdou Mohamadou came to the mosque Saturday morning to pray. (Radio-Canada)

​"It's really hard, but life must go on," Abdou Mohamadou told Radio-Canada Saturday morning outside the mosque. "We lost friends, we lost brothers, we lost people who came just to pray."

Due to ongoing repairs, the first floor will be open for men while the basement will be reserved for women.

Earlier this week, members of the mosque posted a video on their Facebook page showing the damage to the interior, taken just after police finished processing the scene.

A bullet is lodged in a column inside the Quebec City mosque. (Alice Cliche/Radio-Canada)

A solidarity rally took place Saturday at Parc Émilie-Gamelin in Montreal. Another will take place in Quebec City on Sunday.