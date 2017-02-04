The Islamic Cultural Centre mosque in Sainte-Foy, Que. has reopened its doors, just six days after the shooting that killed six people.
- Full coverage of the Quebec City mosque attack
- Quebec City mayor vows to give Muslims a place to bury dead
The first prayer of the day was held just before 6 a.m. this morning.
A number of conferences and activities were also being organized, according to the mosque's Facebook page.
"It's really hard, but life must go on," Abdou Mohamadou told Radio-Canada Saturday morning outside the mosque. "We lost friends, we lost brothers, we lost people who came just to pray."
Due to ongoing repairs, the first floor will be open for men while the basement will be reserved for women.
Earlier this week, members of the mosque posted a video on their Facebook page showing the damage to the interior, taken just after police finished processing the scene.
A solidarity rally took place Saturday at Parc Émilie-Gamelin in Montreal. Another will take place in Quebec City on Sunday.