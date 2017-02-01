A public funeral service will be held Thursday in Montreal for three of the six people killed in the Quebec City mosque shooting on the weekend.
The ceremony would be for Hassane Abdelkrim, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, Mayor Denis Coderre said Wednesday in announcing the service at Maurice Richard Arena, in the city's east end.
There will be prayers for Azzeddine Soufiane, Mamadou Tanou and Ibrahima Barry, Coderre said.
Coderre said the service at the arena, which has a capacity of more than 4,000, will be a chance for Montrealers to show their support for the Muslim community.
"Montreal has always been fuelled by diversity. It's our strength, it's part of our DNA, " he said.
"We all have a responsibility to make sure that everyone ... feels like a full citizen."
Some of the victims are expected to be buried overseas, but it is unclear where the others will be buried.
Coderre is expected to provide more details later Wednesday.
There is no Muslim cemetery in Quebec City.
A new Muslim cemetery opened in Laval, Que., just outside Montreal, in 2015, after a long search for a new burial ground.
