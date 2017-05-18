One of the victims injured in the Quebec City mosque shooting said a warning from police that there was a "climate of hatred" directed towards Muslims in the provincial capital could have prevented some bloodshed.

Those are the words police used in the investigation report into the pig's head left on the doorstep of the mosque in June 2016.

CBC obtained the police report, as well as photographs of the card signed by an unknown group calling itself "Québec Identitaire."

Quebec City police were called to the Islamic Cultural Centre in Sainte-Foy at 2:50 a.m. on June 19, 2016, in the middle of the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan. (SPVQ)

Saïd El-Amari is one of five men who survived being shot in the Jan. 29 attack, in which six other men died.

"In my mind, if police had acted then, there would have been fewer consequences during the mass shooting," El-Amari told CBC.

It's the first interview the father of four has given since being shot twice — in the right leg and on the left side of his abdomen.

El-Amari spent two months in hospital recovering from the gunshot wounds.

"We would have taken precautions," said El-Amari. "Even if the door had been locked, at least the killer would have slowed down, at least momentarily. Either he'd have fled, or if he'd succeeded in opening the glass door, it would have taken more time, and people inside the mosque could have gone out the emergency door."

El-Amari said everything happened so quickly, no one had time to flee or hide.

Mohamed Labidi said he is at peace with the way mosque administrators dealt with intimidation tactics, because they 'insisted' police act. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)

'Race against death' to safeguard mosque

The new head of the mosque's board of directors, Mohamed Labidi, said mosque administrators had already started planning renovations to the building to make it safer.

The Islamic cultural centre is a former bank, and the front is all glass. Labidi said an architect had dropped off plans to expand and safeguard the mosque just weeks before the shooting.

This card was left on the mosque doorstep along with the pig's head. Police never charged anyone in connection with the incident, saying the act didn't fit with anything in the Canadian Criminal Code. (SPVQ)

"We felt like it was a race against death, making the mosque safer," said Labidi.

Labidi also said he wished police had alerted mosque administrators about the "climate of hatred."

"We were disappointed [the pig's head incident] was not treated as a hate crime," said Labidi.

He said there had been signs of escalating hatred targeting Muslims in the years leading up to the shooting. In November 2014, two people were caught on videotape sticking posters on the city's three main mosques telling Muslims to "go home."

There was the June 2016 incident involving the pig's head.

And in the fall of 2016, members who identified themselves as members of the far-right group La Meute dropped off business cards at several halal grocery stores in the city.

Labidi said he is at peace with how mosque administrators reacted to those incidents.

"We don't regret anything," said Labidi. "We insisted to police we were worried, and no one listened."

He said he racks it up to the inexperience of the Quebec City police service, adding that no one could have predicted the shooting.

The mosque now has a chip-card system on its doors, so only the 300 members can enter. He also said the police are patrolling regularly.