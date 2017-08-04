Quebec City's Muslim community will now have a place to bury their loved ones, after the city announced Friday it has conditionally accepted an offer from the Quebec Islamic Culture Centre to buy land near a well-known local cemetery.

The land is the site of a former snow dump next to the Notre-Dame-de-Belmont cemetery, close to the QICC, the mosque where six men were killed in a shooting in January.

Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume made the announcement Friday morning at a news conference at city hall.

"For over 400 years, Quebec has been a welcoming city for all cultures, languages and religions," said Labeaume, who said the French concept of "vivre ensemble" or living together, is "fundamental to the success of our society."

"It's a historic day," said Mohamed Labidi, the president of the QICC.

The group will pay the city $270,000 for the land, a parcel of 5,700 square metres located just south of Frank-Carrel St.

The news comes just a few weeks after a referendum in the small town of Saint-Apollinaire, Que., halted plans by the mosque to create a cemetery there. The town of 6,400 residents is about 35 kilometres southwest of Quebec City.

Only people who lived near the proposed site were eligible to vote in the referendum, and opponents of the plan narrowly won in a 19-16 vote.

After that project fell through, the QICC resumed discussions with Quebec City for a cemetery.

"Since Monday, we've worked day and night, city staff, volunteers, to realize this project," Labidi said, and thanked the city for its speedy efforts to come to an agreement.

Close to home

"Many Muslim families in Quebec City will no longer have to endure the sorrow of the remoteness of their deceased," said Boufeldja Benabdallah, the QICC's interim co-ordinator for the cemetery project.

Benabdallah was overcome by emotion during the news conference on Friday, and paused to collect himself while Labeaume placed a reassuring hand on his shoulder.

The QICC has been working for almost 20 years to create a Muslim-run cemetery in the area.

When asked by a reporter why it was so important, Benabdallah said now families don't have to go to Laval to bury their loved ones in the Muslim cemetery there.

"We will die in peace," said Benabdallah.

The sale of the land still needs to be approved by Quebec city council, but no zoning changes are required.

The Notre-Dame-de-Belmont cemetery is the final resting place of several prominent Quebecers, including former premiers Jean Lesage and Louis-Alexandre Taschereau, as well as tenor Raoul Jobin and singer Alys Robi.