A mass is being held at Notre-Dame-du-Foy church in the Quebec City suburb of Sainte-Foy for the victims of Sunday night's mosque shooting.

Muslims from the nearby Islamic cultural centre, where the attack occurred, are joining in the service.

Before the mass, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, the archbishop of Quebec, spoke alongside Boufeldja Benabdallah, the co-founder of the Centre culturel islamique de Québec.

"Despite the horrific events which took place in Quebec, we hope some good comes of this," Cyprien Lacroix said.

"I agree with you, 100 per cent," Benabdallah added.

More to come