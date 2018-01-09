Michel Lepire, the founder of the company that has built many of the ice palaces for the Carnaval in Quebec City, has died.

The sculptor died Monday at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack at the Centre Vidéotron.

While Lepire was known for his elaborate ice sculptures, the artist also worked with sand and wood. The award-winning sculptor participated in ice carving competitions around the world as part of the Canadian team and on his own.

Lepire's son and grandson say they will continue working on this year's edition of Bonhomme's palace in front of the National Assembly.

Michel Lepire was also known for his sand and wood sculptures like this one built during the summer of 2017. (Charles Krupa/The Associated Press)

Mathieu Lepire, his 21-year-old grandson, told Radio-Canada that the ice sculpture will be delivered on time for the upcoming two-week festival.

"It's what Michel would have wanted," he said.

He plans to honour his grandfather's memory by continuing his life's craft and going back to work on Tuesday morning.

"The work will continue," he said. "The team is strong. The men are there. We'll be on the scene."