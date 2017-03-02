A controversial crucifix has been returned to the walls of a Quebec City hospital after the decision to take it down prompted complaints, a petition and what officials deemed a "serious threat."

The crucifix, which is just under a metre length, hangs again between two elevators near the entrance of the Saint-Sacrement Hospital.

A plaque was also added overnight to explain the religious heritage of the building and the fact that hospitals in the province are now secular institutions.

In a news release Wednesday, the hospital's administration (CHU de Québec) said it would be reinstalled "at the demand of the health ministry" by the end of the day.

A plaque on below the crucifix explains the building's religious heritage. (Catou MacKinnon/CBC)

Officials at the hospital said it had received at least 600 phone calls about the decision to remove the religious symbol, which was prompted by a single complaint. A petition opposing the removal was signed by thousands of people.​

On Tuesday, hospital officials said they received a "serious threat" over the decision to remove the crucfix.

In a news release, Quebec City police spokesperson Const. David Poitras said a man in his 50s was arrested Tuesday in connection with threats made toward the hospital.

The man, who was not identified and has not been charged, is from Quebec City.

He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.