Quebec City police say they have arrested a man after a local hospital received a "serious threat" for removing a crucifix from its entranceway.

Const. David Poitras said in a news release that the man, who is in his 50s, is from Quebec City, and was arrested for allegedly making threats.

The man, who was not identified and has not been charged, was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The file has been turned over to Quebec's director of criminal and penal prosecutions (DPCP) for consideration.

Officials at the Saint-Sacrement Hospital, founded by nuns in 1927, say they received a "serious threat" Tuesday over the removal of the crucifix, which was about 30 centimetres long and tucked between two elevators.

It was taken down following a complaint from a patient.

The hospital is citing "religious neutrality of the state" and a human rights commission position for the decision, but has been inundated with criticism ever since the crucifix was removed last week.

The Roman Catholic archdiocese in Quebec City has been leading the charge, with Quebec City's archbishop, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, who called the move "a lack of sensitivity towards our people and their history.

Officials at the hospital said it has received some 600 phone calls about the crucifix.

A petition opposing the removal has been signed by thousands of people.