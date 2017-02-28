A hospital in Quebec City said it received a "serious threat" after it took down a crucifix that had been hanging in its entranceway. Police are investigating.

The Saint-Sacrement hospital, founded by nuns in 1927, removed the crucifix last week following a complaint from a patient. A torrent of criticism ensued.

A petition opposing the move has been signed by more than 9,000 people. The hospital also said it has received some 600 phone calls about the crucifix.

It cited a legal brief by Quebec's human rights commission to justify its decision. The brief suggests that displaying religious symbols in certain institutions, such as schools, could constitute a human rights violation.

Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix called the decision to remove the crucifix 'doctrinaire secularism.' (Alessandra Tarantino/Associated Press)

"We have a responsibility to respect these principles, even if a certain part of the population thinks otherwise," the hospital said in a statement on Tuesday.

'Doctrinaire secularism'

The Roman Catholic archdiocese in Quebec city has been leading the criticism.

"I see it ... as a lack of sensitivity towards our people and their history," Quebec City's archbishop, Cardinal Gérald Cyprien Lacroix, said in a statement.

"I admire all those who dared to express their unhappiness with respect and conviction," he added. "If we let the removal of the crucifix pass, what will be the next target?"

​Lacroix went on to call the decision an example of "doctrinaire secularism."

Quebec Health Minister Gaétan Barrette said he has no intention of getting dragged into the debate.

"My role as minister is not to manage what is on the walls of Quebec institutions."