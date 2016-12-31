For some people, winter is the time when you stay indoors curled under a blanket. But one Quebec City family has a whole different outlook.

Anie Toole, a mother of three young boys, found a way to get her children outside and enjoy the colder months by taking on a 100+ day skating challenge.

The kids skate at Carré d'Youville in Old Quebec. (Submitted by Anie Toole)

"[My kids] love being outside. Normally they run onto the ice and they just can't wait to get there," she said.

Already avid skaters, skiers and outdoor enthusiasts, Toole decided to make it official by pledging to spend at least 15 minutes outside as a family 100 times over the course of the winter.

After looking at the calendar, they could maybe even go as many as 175 times, Toole said.

"I love winter, I wish it lasted longer," she said. "I can never get enough of winter sports."

Toole says it's a good way to tire out her three boys, the youngest of whom is still a toddler.

The kids are still brushing up on their skating skills. (Submitted by Anie Toole)

"We could do a good hour, hour-and-a-half until everybody is exhausted. We bring water and we make hot chocolate when we get home. It's more fun to be outside than inside," Toole said.

The boys spend a lot of time on the ice, but they aren't a hockey family, she said. In fact, they still have some skills to master at the rink.

"The boys are pretty fast. I told my son he had to learn to stop and he said, 'I'm here to skate, not to stop.'"

They've been documenting their activities on social media and plan to put all the photos together once they've completed the challenge.

"We just figured we'd make a nice poster of all our outings," said Toole.