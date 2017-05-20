Two separate calèches were involved in accidents in Quebec City Saturday afternoon, near the Château Frontenac.

In the first case, the driver appeared to have lost control of his horse, according to a spokesperson from the Quebec City Police.

The horse was not hurt but the driver was sent to hospital with minor injuries to her legs.

Witnesses told CBC's French-language service the horse pulling the second carriage tripped and fell on the ground.

The family riding in the carriage at the time was unharmed.

Controversial calèches

​The carriages have been controversial in Montreal, with Mayor Denis Coderre trying to ban calèches from operating last May.

The attempted ban was ultimately struck down by a Quebec Superior Court injunction, which the city decided not to challenge.

Despite the loss, Coderre has continued to criticize the practice, calling it a matter of animal welfare.

"The problem hasn't changed. I won't let the situation remain as is — we need a horse policy in Montreal," he said in 2016.