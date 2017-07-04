A 33-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges after the 14-year-old girl he's accused of attacking noticed they were riding the same Quebec City bus.

Police arrested the suspect shortly after receiving a 911 call from the girl Monday morning.

The girl had reported the sexual assault to police in May, but the suspect had remained at large.

The girl was getting on a bus in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood Monday when she noticed the man sitting on the same bus.

He remains in police custody pending his expected appearance in a Quebec City courtroom today.