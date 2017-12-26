Quebec City police believe a man found dead on Christmas Day may have frozen to death.

Réal Charron's body was found early Monday morning outside a building on des Capucins Boulevard in the city's Limoilou neighbourhood.

Const. Cyndi Paré said the 57-year-old is believed to have died of hypothermia, but it is unclear whether there is a criminal element to the case.

The temperature reached a low of –20.6 C Sunday evening before going up to around –10 C overnight.

Police are investigating the discovery as a suspicious death and are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

Paré said it is not known whether the man was homeless.