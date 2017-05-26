Vehicle accidents where a child under the age of 15 was injured are on the rise in Quebec, according to the latest numbers from the SAAQ, the province's automobile insurance board.

A total of 1,711 young passengers, ranging from newborns to age 14, suffered injuries resulting from a road accident in 2016.

The numbers dipped down from 1,821 in 2011 to 1,588 in 2012, but cases of children being injured as a result of a car crash have steadily increased across the province ever since.

The increase goes against the general trend in Quebec, which saw instances of more serious and even fatal accidents decline across the board during the same period.

One way to prevent these kinds of injuries is to ensure that both the child and the car seat are properly installed and fastened, said the SAAQ.

Parents take note

The board estimates that half of all car seats in the province are improperly used, either because the seat or the child isn't strapped in right.

Mario Vaillancourt, an SAAQ spokesperson, said that a proper car seat setup can reduce risk of injury by 70 per cent.

"It's important to be well prepared," he said in an interview with CBC.

Mario Vaillancourt is a spokesperson for the SAAQ. (CBC)

He said when a harness is on right, the straps should be no more than a finger's width from the collarbone.

Angela Polyzogopoulos, a certified technician by the Child Passenger Safety Association of Canada, said another common problem is parents moving on to the next phase of car seats too early.

"A lot of the times, people move their kids on too soon," she said, adding that a lot comes down to the weight and size of the child, rather than their age.

In Quebec, children are required to ride in a car or booster seat until their seated height is at least 25 inches.

Polyzogopoulos, who is also the co-founder of the West Island-based company Kids en Route, told CBC that the regulations have become stricter in Canada over the past few decades.

Angela Polyzogopoulos is the co-founder of Kids en Route based in the West Island. (Submitted by Angela Polyzogopoulos)

"We were just using seatbelts when I was growing up," she said.

One of the services offered at Kids en Route is private consultations on car seat safety. Based on her own experience, Polyzogopoulos said she believes the number of improperly installed car seats is significantly higher than the SAAQ estimates.

"I would say it's even more, closer to 90 per cent," she said. "There could be a lot of improvement."

Better safe than sorry

For one thing, Polyzogopoulos said, parents need to read the manual for a car seat or consult an expert.

Along with companies like Kids en Route, there are also a number of locations across Montreal that provide free car seat consultations. CAA Quebec offers a complete list by area, here.

Parents also shouldn't take any chances with secondhand or expired car seats, according to Polyzogopoulos.

"You don't know if it's been dropped, or been in an accident," she said. "Or even if it was washed with bleach."

She added that it's better to spend money on a new car seat.