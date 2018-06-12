Quebec has adopted its long-awaited cannabis law

After months of debate and revisions, Quebec has adopted a law laying out the guidelines for the production and consumption of cannabis in the province.

Premier Philippe Couillard's Liberals, who hold a majority in the National Assembly, voted for Bill 157.

The opposition Parti Québécois and Coalition Avenir Québec voted against the law, while Québec Solidaire voted in favour.

Ottawa is expected to legalize cannabis later this year.

Senators voted last week to pass the Trudeau government's landmark legislation to lift Canada's 95-year-old prohibition on recreational cannabis with a number of amendments.

The government will have to decide whether to approve, reject or modify the senators' changes before returning the bill to the Senate for another vote.