A new trade deal between Canada and the European Union would help address the province's labour shortage, says former Quebec finance minister Raymond Bachand.

Parliament voted Wednesday in favour of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which is designed to unite the markets of 35 million Canadians with 500 million Europeans.

"It's a huge market. It's a huge continent. And all the trade barriers, all the tariffs, are going to come down," Bachand told Daybreak.

One of the biggest positives, Bachand said, is the provisions in the deal that will make it easier for Europeans to work in Quebec.

"Quebec's major economic challenge is not unemployment. It's labour. We are going to lack labour," he said, explaining that many baby boomers will soon retire and there aren't enough young people to fill the void.

"If we can increase the mobility between Europe and Canada and Quebec, we're going to be big winners."

Bachand is a longtime proponent of a free trade deal with Europe. He was pushing for a deal nearly a decade ago, when he served under premier Jean Charest.

Members of the European Parliament voted 408-254 Wednesday to approve the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement with Canada. (Vincent Kessler/Reuters)

Ratification by the European Union parliament, with a 408-254 vote, now paves the way for the agreement to come into force on a provisional basis, meaning over 90 per cent of it could be put into practice within months, while the rest must be ratified by individual EU member countries.

Dairy farmers concerned

The deal is not without its critics in Quebec, particularly among dairy farmers.

Under the agreement, European producers will be allowed to export double the amount of cheese to Canada than previously allowed.

Bachand left politics shortly after the Parti Québécois took power in 2012.

He was recently appointed as the Quebec government's special legal counsel during renegotiations of the North American Free Trade Agreement, a tricky file given U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to "tweaking" arrangements with Canada.

Bachand said there are things that need to modernized in the deal, but suggested there is a "good balance" in terms of trade between the two countries.