Far-right groups, counter-protesters rally at Canada-U.S. border

Far-right groups are protesting against the arrival of asylum seekers at unofficial ports of entry. Others are there to welcome the new arrivals.

Competing demos held near site of Roxham Road, where asylum seekers have been crossing

Members of Storm Alliance, a self-described "ultranationalist" group, gathered at the Canada-U.S. border on Saturday. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

Duelling protests are being held today at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.

Far-right groups are protesting against the arrival of asylum seekers at illegal crossings, such as nearby Roxham Road.

Counter-protesters from groups including Solidarity without Borders are also on site to show their support for the new arrivals amid a heavy police presence.

The protests are causing disruptions at the border during the busy long weekend.

At one point, Quebec provincial police blocked off one lane of Highway 15 headed toward the U.S.

The two sides have held rallies at the border before, including last year on Canada Day.

More than 7,600 people have entered Canada outside official border crossings so far this year.

The bulk of those have crossed in Quebec at Roxham Road.

