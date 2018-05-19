Far-right groups, counter-protesters rally at Canada-U.S. border

Duelling protests are being held today at the Canada-U.S. border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.

Far-right groups are protesting against the arrival of asylum seekers at illegal crossings, such as nearby Roxham Road.

Between 50-100 people are headed to the Lacolle border to protest what the are calling illegal immigration. Many affiliated with far-right groups Storm Alliance and the Three Percent <a href="https://t.co/bos8C3MggS">pic.twitter.com/bos8C3MggS</a> —@jonmontpetit

Counter-protesters from groups including Solidarity without Borders are also on site to show their support for the new arrivals amid a heavy police presence.

SQ riot police pushing back Solidarity Across Borders counterprotesters who have blocked off Autoroute 15s. Protest declared@ illegal. Jaggi Singh detained. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manifencours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manifencours</a> <a href="https://t.co/iY1Utcl7sX">pic.twitter.com/iY1Utcl7sX</a> —@simon_nak

The protests are causing disruptions at the border during the busy long weekend.

At one point, Quebec provincial police blocked off one lane of Highway 15 headed toward the U.S.

The two sides have held rallies at the border before, including last year on Canada Day.

Jaggi Singh handcuffed, counter protest disperses back to shoulder, police trying to reopen the 15.<br>Singh accuses police of collaborating with far-right groups <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/manifencours?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#manifencours</a> <a href="https://t.co/5T4DVL9TNk">pic.twitter.com/5T4DVL9TNk</a> —@simon_nak

More than 7,600 people have entered Canada outside official border crossings so far this year.

The bulk of those have crossed in Quebec at Roxham Road.