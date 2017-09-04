A number of resignations and oustings have lead to a 30-year high in Quebec byelections, the most in one mandate since 1981-85.

The Oct. 2 byelection in the Quebec City riding of Louis-Hébert, left vacant by the departure of Liberal Sam Hamad, will be the 15th in the province since Philippe Couillard's Liberals formed a majority government in April 2014.

Ontario, by contrast, has had seven byelections since Kathleen Wynne's Liberals won in June that year.

At roughly $500,000 a pop, byelections this legislative session will cost Quebec around $8 million, according to the province's elections commission.

The high number of byelections forced the government to end the practice of automatic transition allowances meant to help departing politicians in their career switch.

Now, only politicians who leave early for "serious'' family or health reasons are eligible.

Not uncommon for politicans to leave mid-mandate

Despite the change, nine members resigned this session before the new rules were adopted.

The most high-profile resignation came in May 2016, with then-Parti Quebecois leader Pierre Karl Péladeau stepping down. He was followed soon after by PQ house leader Bernard Drainville.

Former cabinet minister Jacques Daoust also resigned in 2016 after the controversial sale of Rona Inc. Daoust died last month.

Concordia University political scientist Harold Chorney said it's common for politicians to leave during a mandate.

"Politics is a thankless career; you put your livelihood and that of your family at risk and in the hands of the public and you're there to serve,'' Chorney said in an interview.

"People find it tiring for all sorts of personal reasons. It wears people out.''