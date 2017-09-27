Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard has come out swinging following the U.S. government's decision to slap duties of nearly 220 per cent on Bombardier's CSeries aircraft.

"Boeing may have won a battle but let me tell you the war is far from over — and we shall win," Couillard said at a news conference this morning, in which he called for a united front among political parties.

"We're going to continue to make this remarkable plane. We're going to continue to sell it all over the world," he said.

Representatives from Montreal-based Bombardier have also slammed the ruling, which has stock watchers bracing for a drop in the company's shares this morning.

The investigation was sparked by a complaint from U.S. aerospace giant Boeing, after Bombardier secured a deal for up to 125 of its CS100s with Delta Air Lines in April 2016.

In a preliminary decision, the U.S. Department of Commerce ruled that Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies.

Calling the jets the "best planes in the world," Couillard said the issue has nothing to do with subsidies.

"We [were] hit because a giant, itself created, fed by decades of government support in the U.S., has decided to eliminate a competitor that makes better products. It's as simple as that."

Steep duty 'disconnected from reality'

Olivier Marcil, vice-president of external relations at Bombardier, said the duty was "completely disconnected from reality."

​"Boeing did not compete against Bombardier in the Delta deal," Marcil said. "It's not like they finished number two on a deal — they were not even on the playing field."

Speaking before the ruling on Tuesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to continue to stand with Bombardier and Canada's aerospace industry. He also once again threatened to cut government ties with Boeing.

"Certainly, we won't deal with a company that's attacking us and attacking thousands of Canadian jobs,'' Trudeau said outside the House of Commons.

Couillard said Wednesday he asked Trudeau to make sure that "not a bolt, not a part, of course, not a plane from Boeing" enters Canada until the conflict is resolved, he said.

The decision faces multiple hurdles before becoming official.