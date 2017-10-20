Protesters wearing surgical masks and scarves over their faces lined up along a Montreal bus route to rally against a new law that would force Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka to uncover their faces to take public buses.

Bill 62, passed on Wednesday in Quebec's National Assembly, prohibits public sector employees — including doctors, teachers and daycare employees — from covering their faces.

It also obliges anyone seeking public services, including taking public transit, to have their faces uncovered.

The demonstration against the law was organized along the 80 bus route on Parc Avenue during Friday morning rush hour. Some bus drivers honked to show their support.

This bus driver is covering his face in support of the protestors pic.twitter.com/VuTwRbK2dl — @CBC_Hayward

About 50 people stood at the stop at the intersection of Parc and St-Viateur Street.

Protesters also lined up at other stops along the route, which runs from Parc Extension, a diverse neighbourhood in the northern part of the city, through Mile End to Place-des-Arts Metro station downtown. They did not board the buses.

The protesters say the law is a political manoeuvre that targets and marginalizes Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka.

"I think this is happening now because the Liberals are losing some of their base to [opposition parties] the CAQ and the Parti Québécois and they want to win it back, and [that base] is a population that might be galvanized by a return to this debate," said protester Kathryn Jezer-Morton.

"We feel that this ban is limiting their access to services that should be a fundamental right for all Quebecers."

Public transit agencies wait for directives

Public transit agencies in Montreal and Laval say they haven't received directives on how to implement the law, leaving them worried that bus drivers will have to make an individual judgment call.

"STM bus drivers don't want that responsibility. When it comes to applying the law, they want clear directives from the STM," union spokesperson Ronald Boisrond said in an interview this week.

Protesters say the law marginalizes Muslim women who wear a niqab or burka. (Sudha Krishnan/CBC)

Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who is in the middle of a municipal election campaign, has been an outspoken critic of the bill, accusing the provincial government of overstepping its jurisdiction and ignoring his city's multicultural character.

On Tuesday, he said there are "serious problems" with how it would be applied.

Mayoral candidate Valérie Plante of Projet Montréal said she was "unequivocally against" the bill.