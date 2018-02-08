Keep an eye out for these Quebec athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Canada's athletes are getting ready to show the world what they can do at this year's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and Quebecers will be front and centre.

Of the 225 athletes who will represent the Great White North, 50 will come from Quebec.

Quebec sits third behind Ontario with 68 and Alberta with 54 for the province with the most athletes competing.

It can be difficult to keep track of all of these athletes, so I have complied a list of local(ish) athletes you should keep an eye on!

Justine and Chloe Dufour-Lapointe

Sisters Justine (left) and Chloe Dafour-Lapointe are in a tight race for the elusive yellow bib in the mogul World Cup circuit. The two will compete for the title this weekend at the last World Cup event of the season in Moscow, Russia. (Todd Korol/Getty Images) The Dufour-Lapointe sisters became a household name in Canada following the Sochi Olympics in 2014. Justine, Chloe and their older sister Maxime all competed in the moguls event. This marked just the fifth time three siblings competed together at the same event in the Olympics.

The youngest sister, Justine won gold, Chloe took home silver and Maxime finished 12th. It was a first for Canada to have two sisters on the podium together.

Now four years later, the Dufour-Lapointe sisters are ready to defend their titles, but things will be a little different this time around. Maxime, who underwent hip surgery back in April, did not qualify for Pyeongchang.

Away from the slopes, it's been an emotional time for the Dufour-Lapointe family. Matriarch Johane was diagnosed with cancer.

She has been in remission since August. Chloe and Justine both said they will draw inspiration from their mother's battle with cancer when they compete.

Johane and Maxime will be making the trip to South Korea to cheer on Justine and Chloe. Justine is coming into the Olympics on a high, having won a World Cup event in Mont-Tremblant at the end of January.

Mikael Kingsbury

Canada's Mikael Kingsbury, shown in this February 2017 file photo, took bronze on Wednesday in Sierra Nevada, Spain. (File/The Associated Press) Mikael Kingsbury sits atop of the men's moguls world. He won silver at the last Olympics in Sochi and since then, his career has skyrocketed.

In January of this year, the 25-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., won his 12th straight World Cup moguls event and set a new record with his 47th career victory. He is now looking to pick up his first Olympic gold medal.

Many are hoping he will follow in Alex Bilodeau's footsteps as the next Canadian to stand atop of the Olympic podium.

You could say Kingsbury is a tad superstitious. He always wears the same brand of boxers at every competition with his lucky T-shirt that says: "It's good to be king."

He's worn that T-shirt ever since his 2010 World Cup podium finish. Let's hope he washes it at least!

Marie-Philip Poulin

Poulin has scored the gold-medal winning goal at each of the past two Olympic Winter Games. She shocked the United States with a pair of goals in the gold-medal game four years ago in Russia, including the winner in overtime. (Kevin Light ) Marie-Philip Poulin's drive to compete at the Olympics began at the age of 11 when she saw Team Canada's women's team win gold at the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Now, the 26-year-old who grew up playing hockey in Beauceville, Que., will captain this year's team as the Canadians look to win their fifth consecutive Olympic gold medal in women's hockey.

Poulin is arguably the best women's hockey player in the world, and she knows how to perform under pressure.

At her first Olympic games in Vancouver in 2010, she scored both goals in Canada's 2-0 gold medal victory over the Americans.

She followed that performance up in 2014 even in more dramatic fashion. She scored with just seconds left to tie the gold-medal game against the Americans. Then, she scored the overtime winner to help Canada claim the gold.

Charles Hamelin and Marianne St-Gelais

Marianne St-Gelais, left, and Charles Hamelin will headline Canada's Olympic short track speed skating team in Pyeongchang. (Paul Chiasson/Canadian Press)

The recently engaged couple are the ones to watch when it comes to Canadian short track speed skating.

Marianne St-Gelais is originally from Saint-Félicien, Que., but now calls Montreal home. She has three silver medals from the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics.

Her preparations for this year's Olympics were a little rocky. St-Gelais was forced to miss time when she suffered a concussion in August of 2017 and withdrew from the national team selection trials.

She returned to competition in October at the World Cup in Budapest, Hungary.

As for Charles Hamelin, he will be competing in his fourth Olympic Games and is looking to add to his collection of hardware. He has three Olympic golds and one silver.

And it will be a true family affair in Pyeongchang — not only will Hamelin and St-Gelais be competing, but Hamelin's younger brother François is also on the short track speed skating team.

Alex Harvey

Cross-country skier Alex Harvey, seen above earlier this season, sits ninth in the overall standings after stage of the Tour de Ski. (Gian Ehrenzeller/Associated Press)

This could be the year for Alex Harvey.

The Olympics and cross-country skiing run in this Saint-Ferréol-les-Neiges, Que., native's blood — his father competed at both the Summer and Winter Olympics in cycling and cross-country skiing.

Harvey is one of the greatest Canadian cross-country skiers out there. He's a five-time medallist at the world championships and has 25 World Cup podium finishes to his name.

But despite having competed at both the Vancouver and Sochi Olympics, he is still missing an Olympic medal.

He is coming off an excellent 2017 season, notably winning gold in the 50-kilometre freestyle race at the World Championship in Finland last March.

He celebrated that victory by playing the air guitar with his skis. There may be a lot more air guitar playing for Harvey in South Korea.