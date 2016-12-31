A new round of Quebecers from a wide range of backgrounds have been named to the Order of Canada.

The list includes Montreal Paralympian Benoît Huot, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec CEO Michael Sabia and McGill astrophysicist and professor Vicky Kaspi.

Huot won a bronze medal at last summer's Paralympic games in Brazil, to add to his nine gold medals from previous years.

"It's a very special day that's for sure" Huot told CBC. "You never expect such an honour."

"This does keep me very motivated to keep going, whether it's in the water as an athlete or after my swimming career trying to increase the visibility of para-sports."

Quebec women in the spotlight

Dr. Victoria Kaspi. (Owen Egan)

Kaspi was the first woman to win the $1-million Gerhard Herzberg Canada Gold Medal in February 2016.

A professor at McGill since 1999, Kaspi studies the extreme physics of neutron stars.

Quebec filmmaker and First Nations youth advocate Manon Barbeau was also appointed as a member of the Order of Canada.

She's the founder of Wapikoni Mobile, an organization that helps First Nations youth learn the art of filmmaking. She's also worked closely with Télé-Québec and the National Film Board of Canada.

Louise Champoux-Paillé was also given the honour for her work as an administrator at the Sainte-Justine Hospital and the CHUM network.

Liberal politicians get the nod

André Bourbeau. (Cecilia MacArthur/CBC)

Other recipients from Quebec included André Bourbeau, who was mayor of Saint-Lambert from 1978 to 1981.

He went on to sit as a Liberal in the National Assembly for the riding of Laporte, serving from 1981 to 2003. He held numerous cabinet positions during that time, including Minister of Finance.

Bourbeau later served as the chairman of the board at Hydro-Québec from 2003 to 2005 and now serves as president of the Montreal International Music Competition.

Another Quebec Liberal, Benoît Pelletier, was also appointed. He was a member of the National Assembly from 1998 to 2008 and served as a cabinet minister under Jean Charest.

He is also credited for his work as a francophone advocate.