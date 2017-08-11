With waves of migrants fleeing the United States, the Canada Border Services Agency says that as many as 1,200 asylum seekers are waiting to be processed at the border crossing in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que.

Patrick Lefort, the CBSA regional director general for Quebec, said Lacolle border agents can process up to 230 migrants per day.

"It's a very demanding humanitarian operation," said Lefort, adding that staff has been brought in from all over the country to handle the growing number of asylum seekers showing up at the Lacolle border crossing.

Most are Haitian nationals, many of whom have been living in the U.S. for years but who now fear deportation when the temporary protection status the U.S. granted Haitians after the 2010 earthquake expires next January.

Lefort said temporary accommodations for the asylum seekers have greatly approved in the last few days, but the next step is to double the capacity of the tent village the Canadian military has been setting up at the border.

"We are in the stage of planning to add capacity so we can provide shelter or housing to a larger number of migrants," said Lefort.

The camp, which is able to accommodate up to 500 people, was set up Wednesday to handle the influx of asylum seekers — many of them arriving at an unofficial crossing on Roxham Road in nearby Hemmingford, Que.

The modular tents have floors, lighting and heating. Soldiers are still present, as construction of the camp is still underway.

Red Cross to help out

The Canadian Red Cross is to take over logistics of running the tent village.

The Red Cross is providing beds, food, hygiene kits and medical help to the migrants waiting to be processed.

Along with providing those necessities, the Red Cross is also helping asylum seekers contact relatives, to let them know they are alive and safe.

The Canadian Red Cross is now in charge of the operations at the temporary camp for asylum seekers. (Radio-Canada)

In the past two weeks, the number of asylum seekers has jumped from about 50 a day to 200 at that crossing.

A growing number of migrants have also been taken in at different temporary shelters in Montreal, including at the Olympic Stadium.

The Quebec government said as of Thursday, 2,440 people were being housed in Montreal.