Feds to provide update on border security amid increase in asylum seekers

The federal government will provide an update on its operations at the Canada-U.S. border this morning amid a rise in the number of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec and heightened political rhetoric.

Mathieu Genest, a spokesperson for Immigration Minister Ahmed Hussen, said the government will offer new details on its security screening process and how it will spend $173 million set aside for asylum seekers in this year's budget.

Hussen will be joined at the news conference this morning in Montreal by Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale and Transport Minister Marc Garneau.

Ottawa said last week it would build temporary housing for up to 520 people at Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, a Quebec border crossing close to Roxham Road, an illegal crossing that has seen an influx of asylum seekers.

The opposition Conservatives, in turn, charged that the Liberal government is effectively setting up a refugee camp at the border.

Quebec, for its part, has called on the federal government to do more to assist the province in handling new arrivals.

About 2,500 asylum seekers crossed into Canada from the U.S. in April, Mike MacDonald, a senior Immigration Department official, told the House of Commons immigration committee last week.