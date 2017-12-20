The island of Anticosti — a rocky, 200-kilometre stretch of land in the Gulf of St. Lawrence known for its sweeping vistas and salmon fishing — is a step closer to becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site.
Environment Minister Catherine McKenna announced Wednesday the federal government is backing Anticosti's bid for the designation, along with seven other sites across the country.
"These national treasures represent the very best that Canada has to offer, from natural wonders and maritime heritage to Indigenous lands and culture," she said in Ottawa.
Mount Royal was also hoping for support from the federal government, but was left off the list.
Anticosti Mayor John Pineault has been pushing for his island to be recognized as a way to ensure environmental protection of the island and encourage tourists to visit.
The Quebec government banned drilling on the island earlier this year, after heated protests over oil and gas exploration.
"We are so proud and especially grateful for all the support we have had so far," Pineault said in a statement, adding that the designation will mean the "whole world knows our island and its unique features."
Anticosti, which has a population of only 240 people, is slightly larger than Prince Edward Island.
Canada currently has 18 UNESCO World Heritage sites. McKenna said there were 42 applications for the designation this year, but only eight were selected.
UNESCO has the final say on whether a site receives the designation.
Here's a list of the other nominated sites:
- Hecate Strait and Queen Charlotte Sound Glass Sponge Reefs (British Columbia)
- Stein Valley (British Columbia)
- Wanuskewin Heritage Park (Saskatchewan)
- Heart's Content Cable Station Provincial Historic Site (Newfoundland and Labrador)
- Qajartalik (Nunavut)
- Sirmilik National Park and the proposed Tallurutiup Imanga/Lancaster Sound National Marine Conservation Area (Nunavut)
- Yukon Ice Patches (Yukon)
