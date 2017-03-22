A four-year-old boy, Joël Mukonkole, has been abducted in the Saint-Jérôme region of Quebec, provincial police say.

Sûreté du Québec have issued an Amber Alert to find him.

The suspect is the boy's 31-year-old mother, Rachel Esema-Okko.

The SQ said she is driving a red, four-door 2005 Pontiac Vibe. The licence plate is 270 XLX.

Police said the two were seen in Kanata, Ont., a suburb of Ottawa this morning, about a two-hour drive west of Saint-Jérôme.

Gatineau police have asked citizens to stay alert in the area. Anyone who sees Joël is asked to call 911.

Véhicule aurait été aperçu dans la région de #Kanata #Ottawa. Ouvrez l'oeil et composez le 911 si vous les apercevez. #AlerteAmber #Gatineau https://t.co/GyWJ7dEA29 — @PoliceGatineau

