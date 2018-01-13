A Quebec actor known for his roles in family-friendly movies has pleaded guilty to possessing around 40,000 images of child pornography.

Paul Cagelet, 52, entered the plea Friday in Montreal. He was arrested in November 2016 after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, a U.S.-based organization, filed a complaint with the RCMP.

Along with the images, authorities found Cagelet in possession of around 300 sexual videos featuring children aged between six and 12 years old.

Cagelet is best known in the province for his work in the French-language films Matusalem and Magique!, as well as the TV series François en série and L'Amour avec un grand A.

He will be sentenced later this year.