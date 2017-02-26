Striking government lawyers are urging Treasury Minister Pierre Moreau to consider their counter-proposal before resorting to back-to-work legislation.

The lawyers, who represent and provide legal advice to the government, have been on strike for 18 weeks, causing severe delays to the legislative process.

Moreau threatened yesterday to pass a bill on Monday that would force the lawyers back to work.

Jean Denis, president of the lawyer's union, warned the government they would challenge any back-to-work legislation in court.

The lawyers, who represent and provide legal advice to the government, have been on strike for 18 weeks, (Radio-Canada)

At a news conference Sunday in Quebec City, Denis publicly detailed the lawyers counter offer. He said their main demands were not monetary, but about bargaining powers.

Denis also said that Moreau issued the threat of legislation even though the two sides had a bargaining session scheduled for Sunday afternoon in Montreal.

"Mr. Moreau's negotiation strategy is placing a gun to our head," Denis said.

Unionized lawyers and notaries for the government have been without a contract for around two years.