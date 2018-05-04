Québec solidaire MNA Amir Khadir will not seek re-election

Amir Khadir, Québec solidaire MNA for Mercier since 2008, has made it official: he won't be running again in this fall's provincial election.

After serving three terms in office, Khadir announced Friday that he is leaving his post — but isn't quitting political life.

Khadir said he didn't want to become a career politician, and that making way for others to take over is good for democracy.

"There are lots of ways to contribute," he said.

Khadir said he feels he can step down now without leaving his party in jeopardy, thanks to co-spokespeople Manon Massé and Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

"I didn't quit before because I feared for the future of the party. But now, the succession is there."

He will officially leave his post Oct. 1, 2018.

Québec Solidaire, a pro-sovereignty, left-wing party, does not have a traditional political leadership structure; rather, it appoints a male and female spokesperson to articulate the views of its members.

Khadir served as the first male spokesperson for the party for years along with Françoise David. He stepped down from that role in November 2012.

Amir Khadir served as co-spokesperson for Québec solidaire, along with Françoise David, from 2008 to 2012. (Graham Hughes/Canadian Press)

During his speech, Khadir thanked his supporters in Mercier and the party faithful who worked by his side for more than two decades.

"Thanks to the support of citizens of Mercier, I had the honour to to be the first member elected to the National Assembly. I take pride in being part of the first Québec solidaire team."

'A new beginning'

Nadeau-Dubois, who was by Khadir's side during Friday's announcement, said that he was happy to see Khadir embark on "a new beginning."

"Amir will never leave politics, because politics will never leave him," he said.

"I have no worry that, despite Amir leaving the National Assembly, the future of Québec solidaire has never been brighter."

Khadir said he will donate all of his severance pay to community groups, mainly in his constituency.

The party has yet to announce who will replace Khadir to run in Mercier in this fall's election.

In the past two elections, Khadir won his riding with 46 per cent of the vote both times.