The executive committee of the Students' Society of McGill University has asked for the resignation of student politician Igor Sadikov following a tweet he sent out stating "punch a [Z]ionist today."

Sadikov, 22, sent the tweet out Feb. 6 from his personal twitter account and deleted it three days later.

Since then, the SSMU board of directors rejected a motion to impeach Sadikov but following that, the SSMU executive committee requested his resignation.

The SSMU made the request on the grounds he was inciting violence.

"We believe that councillor Sadikov's actions were an incitement of violence and, for that reason alone, we have recommended that he resign," the statement read.

Sadikov's tweet was posted Monday and deleted later in the week. (Twitter)

Administration meddling?

Sadikov said the request is an example of McGill's administration meddling in student politics.

"This is because of threats being made by the principal to the SSMU executives," he said.

McGill principal Suzanne Fortier issued a statement confirming that the administration intervened.

She said that she, and several other administrators, met with the executive committee of the SSMU to remind them of their obligation to ensure student leadership abide by their own code of ethics.

"We also shared our strong belief that the SSMU executive should ask for the resignation of its board member, Igor Sadikov, who recently sent a tweet inciting violence against a specific group," Fortier said.

"While we normally do not recommend a course of action to the SSMU leadership, this situation is exceptional."

Resignation 'excessive'

Sadikov sits on the legislative councils of the SSMU and the Arts Undergraduate Society, as well as on the board of directors — the SSMU's chief governing body.

He said he did not plan on resigning at this time but would go through the institutional procedures in place to determine if he's fit to serve as a student representative.

"It's something that I have to be accountable for," he said of the tweet.

"However there's also an understanding that removal from the position is an excessive measure."