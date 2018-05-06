Chinatown community leaders say city plan to install public toilet 'stinks'

Residents and merchants in Chinatown are speaking out against a city plan to install a public toilet in Sun Yat Sen Park — an area used for community gatherings and ceremonial events which is now partly blocked by metal fencing and gravel.

Locals say they weren't consulted about the decision and woke up one day to find ground had already been broken.

"I just found out from word of mouth," said Bill Wong, secretary for Sun Yat Sen Park Foundation. "I think this is a bad spot for it. It stinks."

This month, the City of Montreal is unveiling several of the new self-cleaning, free-to-use public washrooms it has planned for a dozen locations across the city.

This space is usually used for regular community activities and important ceremonies which take place in June. The city hasn't said when the space will be accessible. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

Wong told CBC News that the space, located at the corner of De La Gauchetière and Clark streets, is used for regular Tai Chi for seniors and line dancing activities.

He said they often set up a stage at the far end for important events like the ancestors ceremony, Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day and August moon — something that won't be possible with construction equipment in the way.

The city hasn't said when construction will be finished or when the space will be accessible again.

"We built this park with the collaboration of the Chinese community. Now, there's no collaboration," he said.

The project to install all 12 toilet facilities will cost a total of $3 million, with construction already beginning on several sites, including one at Papineau Metro.

Work has already begun on one of the toilets next to Papineau Metro station. (Kristy Rich/CBC)

Wilson Wong, president of the Chinese Association of Montreal, said he's concerned that the stall, once completed, will be misused.

"I don't think it's a good idea, because there are a lot of homeless people around. There's a lot of empty bottles, a lot of needles," he said.

Wong said he's not optimistic that the city will back down now that construction has already begun, but that it's important the community make it clear that it doesn't support the plan and should have been consulted or at least informed ahead of time.

"We are very upset," he said. "The Chinese people and the local residents and merchants are really against it."

Construction has already begun to install the bathroom facility in the pavilion at Sun Yat Sen Park. (Marilla Steuter-Martin/CBC)

The stall itself is going to be installed inside the existing pavilion which sits on the park site and serves as a souvenir shop in the summer.

It's not clear whether the shop will be able to open before work on the toilet is completed.