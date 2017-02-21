The Société de transport de Montréal (STM) will begin public consultations Tuesday evening on the planned $76.5-million renovation of Vendôme Metro station.

The project will see the addition of a new, accessible entrance including an elevator and a pedestrian corridor linking the station to the commuter train platforms and the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC).

The issue of pedestrian access between Vendôme Metro station and the MUHC's Glen site has been a contentious one since the superhospital's construction.

Initially, there was no plan for a link between the MUHC and the nearest Metro station.

After an uproar, a temporary tunnel was built, but it came under criticism for stopping a few hundred metres short of the entrance of the hospital, forcing pedestrians to walk outside for the remaining 200 metres to access the hospital.

The planned addition of an elevator to Vendôme station brings the STM one step closer to its goal of having 31 fully accessible stations by 2022.

In October 2016, the STM's chairman, Philippe Schnobb, told CBC the goal is to make the entire network accessible by 2038.

STM project manager Maha Clour said that the elevator will make a big difference for people with limited mobility.

A new entrance will open directly onto de Maisonneuve Boulevard West. (STM)

"They will be able to access the Metro station, they will be able to access the train station, and they will be able to access the MUHC," Clour said.

Construction is expected to run from the fall of 2017 until the winter of 2020.

​"We do understand that there's been a lot of construction in that area over the last few years," said Clour. "So the STM wants to listen to our clientele, listen to the residents and incorporate their preoccupations into our planning."

'An elegant solution'

Côte-des-Neiges–Nôtre-Dame-de-Grace Coun. Peter McQueen told CBC he's "very happy" with the STM's plan, calling it "an elegant solution."

City Coun. Peter McQueen says he is 'very happy' with the STM's plans. (Simon Nakonechny/CBC)

McQueen said at first, he was concerned about the construction project affecting traffic, bus routes and the bike path that runs along de Maisonneuve Boulevard West.

However, he said, the plan is to begin tearing up the east side first, which he believes will have less of an impact on traffic flow and will make for "a much safer and cleaner construction site."

"I congratulate them on finally coming through with a very good proposal."

During the construction, the Metro's Orange line will continue to stop at Vendôme station and the bus routes that currently use the station will also continue to do so.

'Technically difficult'

Pierre Major, the associate director of planning and project management at the MUHC, told CBC that this project goes beyond the need to connect the Metro to the hospital.

"At $75 million, this is a connection to the MUHC, but it's also addressing many transport issues with that public transit hub," he said.

Major said that the planning required a lot of time and effort.

"It is very technically difficult because of the proximity of the Metro tunnel and the tracks and the bus lanes and now, the presence of the hospital," he said.

​Tuesday's consultation will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the MUHC's Research Institute (1001 Décarie Boulevard, Block E, Room E.S1-1129).