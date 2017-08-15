The man who was charged with attempted murder in connection with a stabbing on Mount Royal has been deemed not fit to stand trial by a psychiatrist.

The suspect, Jean Therrien, 47, appeared in Quebec Court Tuesday. He will be held at the Institut Philippe-Pinel psychiatric hospital in Montreal until Aug. 24.

Psychiatrist Louis Morrissette has evaluated him and concluded he is unfit to stand trial and recommended 60 days of treatment.

Morrissette will take the witness stand next week.

"The judge mentioned that he had concerns in relation to the nature of the treatments … that's why we determined that the presence of the physiatrist was necessary to answer the judge's questions," prosecutor Caroline Larouche said.

The Crown was unable to state the condition of the 56-year-old victim who almost succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the victim was walking with his son near the main chalet on Mount Royal around 9:50 p.m. on Aug. 7 when he was blinded by a flashlight and stabbed in the stomach.