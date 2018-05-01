Province-wide school bus strike set for May 15

Parents across the province may find themselves scrambling to get their kids to school later this month.

On May 15, more than 2,100 school-bus drivers across Quebec plan to walk off the job in the first of six planned general strike days.

The province's school-bus drivers earn an average of just under $18 an hour, or an annual salary of just under $20,000 year, but the unions representing the drivers say some earn just over the minimum wage with no benefits.

Compensation is one of the factors behind a driver scarcity problem that is reaching critical levels, the unions say.

"A major labour shortage in the domain is contributing to poor working conditions," said CSN president Jacques Létourneau.

"It's dissuading new drivers from applying, and it means we're not holding on to the bus drivers we have."

The unions say a meeting last month with Education Minister Sébastien Proulx did not produce a solution.

Drivers want more money to help deal with the labour shortage and are threatening to walk off the job again on May 28 if nothing changes.

The unions say three transport services in Laval have publicly called out problems caused by the driver shortage.

In several other regions, a lack of drivers has forced major delays on some routes and cancellations on some days.

The unions say more than 100,000 students will be affected by the May 15 strike.

The following school boards will be affected: