A heavy police presence is marking the area around the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., border crossing Saturday morning as anti-racist and far-right groups gathered to protest.

About 100 anti-racist protesters from the group Solidarity Across Borders met around 10 a.m. and walked down the highway to near the border, holding signs reading "No one is illegal" and "Refugees Welcome."

According to Radio-Canada reporter Melissa Francois, police "intercepted" one protester, who was drawing on a border post building with chalk.

About 100 Storm Alliance members have gathered in parking lot in Lacolle ready to head to border for immigration protest

Meanwhile, about 60 members of the far right group Storm Alliance gathered in the parking lot of a shopping mall a few kilometres from the border. Many were wearing black, some are wearing a maple leaf logo with the white letters "S" and "A" flanking the leaf.

The scene is taking place a few kilometres from the official Canada-U.S. border crossing. The stretch of border near Hemmingford is the busiest in Canada for illegal crossings, with thousands of asylum seekers walking across from the U.S. during the height of the summer, along Roxham Road.

The Canadian Forces have removed their diesel tanks from the temporary refugee camp set up near the border crossing due to security concerns over the protest.

Earlier this week, the military dismantled about half the tents at the border camp, 35 of the 75 tents that were set up to house the thousands of asylum seekers.

In total 13, 211 people have been intercepted by the RCMP for crossing at unofficial entry points since the start of the year, with 5,550 crossing into Quebec in August alone.

Members of the far-right group Storm Alliance gather in a parking lot near the Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle border crossing in Quebec. The group says it is protesting Justin Trudeau, and the fact that thousands of people have walked across the border illegally from the United States this summer. (Simon Nakonechy/CBC)

However, the number of people crossing dropped significantly in September, to between 40 to 80 asylum seekers a day.

Many of the recent wave of asylum seekers crossing into Quebec are Haitians who have been living in America for years but now face deportation after U.S. President Donald Trump announced in May he wouldn't be extending temporary protection status (TPS) for Haitian nationals past January, when that status is set to expire.